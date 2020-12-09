The Bash basketball tournament to take place at Columbia International

By Emery Glover | December 9, 2020 at 7:02 PM EST - Updated December 9 at 7:37 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year, The Bash (formerly known as the Bojangles Bash) will now be played at Columbia International University from December 10-12.

Along with the change of the venue, tournament officials have also announced schedule changes as well. Here’s a look at the games slated for the three-day tournament.

December 10

7 p.m. - Legacy Early College vs. Ridge View

8:30 p.m. - South Florence vs. Lexington

December 11

7 p.m. - Liberty Heights vs. Winston-Salem Christian

8:30 p.m. - Dorman vs. AZ Compass Prep

10 p.m. - Gray Collegiate vs. Trinity Christian

December 12

12 p.m. - Spartanburg Christian vs. Greenville

1:30 p.m. - Trinity Christian vs. Hartsville

3 p.m. - Winston-Salem Christian vs. Keenan

(Gym cleared after 3 p.m. game)

5:30 p.m. - Moravian Prep vs. Liberty Heights

7 p.m. - Cannon School vs. Gray Collegiate

8:30 p.m. - AZ Compass Prep vs. Ridge View

Tickets for The Bash will be limited. To buy tickets, click here.

