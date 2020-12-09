The Bash basketball tournament to take place at Columbia International

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year, The Bash (formerly known as the Bojangles Bash) will now be played at Columbia International University from December 10-12.
Along with the change of the venue, tournament officials have also announced schedule changes as well. Here’s a look at the games slated for the three-day tournament.
December 10
7 p.m. - Legacy Early College vs. Ridge View
8:30 p.m. - South Florence vs. Lexington
December 11
7 p.m. - Liberty Heights vs. Winston-Salem Christian
8:30 p.m. - Dorman vs. AZ Compass Prep
10 p.m. - Gray Collegiate vs. Trinity Christian
December 12
12 p.m. - Spartanburg Christian vs. Greenville
1:30 p.m. - Trinity Christian vs. Hartsville
3 p.m. - Winston-Salem Christian vs. Keenan
(Gym cleared after 3 p.m. game)
5:30 p.m. - Moravian Prep vs. Liberty Heights
7 p.m. - Cannon School vs. Gray Collegiate
8:30 p.m. - AZ Compass Prep vs. Ridge View
Tickets for The Bash will be limited. To buy tickets, click here.
