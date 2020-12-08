2-month-old infant severely hurt, father arrested in Lexington

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County deputies have arrested a 25-year-old man after his 2-month-old child was severely injured.
According to Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, James Boltin, Jr. was charged with inflicting great bodily injury upon a child.
Investigators determined Botin was feeding the child in early November when he hurt her. After she was hurt, the infant suffered cardiac arrest. Eventually, the child was taken to the hospital.
Doctors determined that the infant suffered multiple brain, spinal, and rib injuries as well as other trauma, according to the sheriff’s department.
The baby’s current condition was not shared.
Boltin was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.
If he is found guilty, Boltin could face up to 20 years in prison.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.