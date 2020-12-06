Sumter Police searching for 36-year-old woman reported missing

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a 36-year-old woman who has been reported missing.
Jillian Newsome was last seen walking away from her home on November 25.
Newsome is described as a Black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5′7 and weighs around 200 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a brown Nike outfit and black Nike sliders.
Anyone with information about Newsome’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at (803)-436-2700.
