Lexington Co. third grade teacher dies from COVID-19 complications

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A third-grade teacher with Lexington County School District One has died due to complications caused by COVID-19.
Staci A. Blakely, a teacher at Carolina Springs Elementary School, passed away on Saturday, December 5.
Mrs. Blakely’s family allowed the school district to share this information because they think it important to remind everyone how serious this disease can be. They have asked for privacy at this time.
An experienced teacher with 28 years of experience, Mrs. Blakely began her education career as a second and third-grade teacher at Virginia Park Elementary in Richland County School District One in 1992 before joining Lexington District One in 1999.
“Mrs. Blakely’s death is a tragedy. She was a wonderful, warm teacher who will be missed. One of the ways we can celebrate her life is being sure that we continue to take care of each other,” Superintendent Greg Little said.
