FIRST ALERT-Tracking cooler and soggy conditions to start the workweek

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-A few showers will arrive at the end of your Sunday
-Showers will continue overnight
-Wet and Soggy weather is expected Monday, with highs in the low 50s
-Temperatures are expected to drop to the 30s Tuesday morning
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
Sunday morning will start with sunny skies and chilly temperatures. Clouds will build in around midday and showers will arrive in the early evening and continue overnight and into Monday. The rain is associated with a low pressure system that will form near the Gulf of Mexico. The low will bring the showers we are expecting for Sunday and Monday.
That system will help to usher in another cold snap of the season with lows near 30 and daytime highs in the 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday.
Temperatures will start to moderate by Thursday to the low 60s.
The workweek will remain dry at this time as high pressure builds into the area, the next chance of rain will arrive next Sunday.
FORECAST UPDATE
Today: Sunshine with increasing clouds for the afternoon. Late Showers (20%) Highs in the mid 50s.
Monday: A Few showers (40%) with temps in the 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with temps in the mid 50s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.