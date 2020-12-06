FIRST ALERT-Rain Showers continue this afternoon, cooler temps follow

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We have showers possible throughout the day today and temps will cool off later tonight!
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-We have a wet start to your Monday! Morning rain will give way to some afternoon showers.
-Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.
-Temps cool off tonight with lows near 30.
-Low 50s with sunshine for Tuesday afternoon.
-Temps warming up Thursday and Friday with 60s for highs!
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
The rain sticks with us this morning, then we see some on and off showers this afternoon. Expect a 50% chance of rain today as a cold front pushes through the Midlands. High temperatures are in the mid 50s.
A large trough in the jet stream swings south tonight into Tuesday and spills cold air into the region. Morning lows are near 30 and highs reach the low 50s with sunshine.
High pressure builds over the Gulf of Mexico and starts warming us up a little Wednesday. But morning lows will still be cold with temps down to 27. Highs rebound to the upper 50s by the afternoon though.
We then warm into the upper 30s Thursday morning with highs reaching the mid 60s by the afternoon. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies.
Friday morning we are down to 40 and our high reaches 66 with sunny to mostly sunny skies.
FORECAST UPDATE
Today: A Few showers (50%) with temps in the 50s.
Tuesday: Sunny and cold with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Wednesday: Sunny with temps in the mid to upper 50s.
Thursday: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
Friday: Sunny with high sin the mid 60s.
