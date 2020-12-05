Sources: Shane Beamer to become next South Carolina head football coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sources have told WIS that Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer will be the next head coach for the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Beamer, the son of legendary Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, previously served on the Gamecocks’ coaching staff starting in 2007. Back then, Beamer was the team’s outside linebackers coach and special teams co-coordinator. Beamer went on to coach cornerbacks in his second season before becoming the Gamecocks’ recruiting coordinator in 2009. Under Beamer, South Carolina had the 12th-best recruiting class in 2009 and top-25 classes in 2010 and 2011.
In his final year with the Gamecocks in 2010, South Carolina posted a 9-5 record before going on to post three straight 11-2 records under Steve Spurrier from 2011-13.
South Carolina wasn’t Beamer’s only stop in the SEC. Beamer also had coaching stints at Tennessee (2001-03), Mississippi State (2004-06), and Georgia (2016-17).
Most recently, Beamer was the assistant head coach for offense at Oklahoma. There, he also coached tight ends and H-backs. He was hired by the Sooners in 2018.
Beamer will replace Will Muschamp, who was hired by the Gamecocks in 2015. Under Muschamp, the Gamecocks were 28-30 with a 3-15 record against ranked opponents.
