Sources: Shane Beamer to become next South Carolina head football coach

Beamer, the son of legendary Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, previously served on the Gamecocks’ coaching staff starting in 2007. Back then, Beamer was the team’s outside linebackers coach and special teams co-coordinator. Beamer went on to coach cornerbacks in his second season before becoming the Gamecocks’ recruiting coordinator in 2009. Under Beamer, South Carolina had the 12th-best recruiting class in 2009 and top-25 classes in 2010 and 2011.