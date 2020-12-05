Orangeburg County Schools switching to all-virtual learning through winter break

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Orangeburg County School District announcing Saturday that it will transition to a 100% virtual learning model through Winter Break.
This comes after COVID-19 has continued to spread at a high rate over the past several weeks among teachers and staff.
The learning days for students on Monday, December 7th, and Tuesday, December 8th, will include recorded lessons, with no live-instruction.
According to officials, this will allow Orangeburg’s educators to transition their teaching environments from the schools to their homes.
Starting on December 9th, students and staff will begin live instruction.
Thursday, the district suspended all athletic practices and competition until further notice after four student-athletes tested positive for coronavirus, leading to the quarantine of their entire teams and coaching staff.
Since March, 276 students and 275 School District employees have been quarantined because of this virus.
Some due to their own positive COVID-19 results, others because they were identified as “close contacts” to a positive case, or who experienced symptoms suggestive of the virus.
