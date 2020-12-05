Nurse who battled coronavirus twice speaks out as cases climb

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leesville nursing home nurse Holly Sox has faced COVID-19 at work, at home, and watched it take away her mother-in-law’s life. Now, she is asking herself how we could be seeing another spike in cases after so many have suffered.
“I think that people think it’s always somebody else, it doesn’t affect them personally, so they are fine,” she said.
But now she is determined to share her story as a cautionary tale to others.
“I want to be that face. Maybe you don’t know me, but I’m a human being with real experience. I’ve suffered. My family has suffered…all these little actions add up,” she warned.
After already navigating a possible exposure to COVID-19 at work last spring, Sox got a call from her mother-in-law who said she was having difficulty breathing. Sox rushed over to help her and took her to the hospital.
Despite being early in the pandemic, it was clear her mother-in-law contracted the virus and Sox certainly had it, too. When she developed symptoms a week later and her relative passed a couple of weeks after that, she felt the virus couldn’t take any more from her, she was wrong.
“There’s just so many things it’s taken away,” Sox said while starting to get emotional.
Sox said the loss of a grandmother and navigating life’s new normal hurt her son’s college grades, leading to his need to study for an extra semester. Sox said her other son has a learning disorder and lost his job, a source of a lot of joy because he is part of an at-risk population.
In addition to financial hardships, Sox ended up contracting the virus again over the summer. Doctors explained she hadn’t developed a strong enough immune response to the coronavirus when she got it in the spring to prevent her from getting it again.
“I had it 3 months apart, 3 months. There is no certainty with this disease, with any of it…I am begging people to care more about other people,” she said.
She is also begging people to look at her if they are thinking about not wearing a mask or gathering indoors with other people.
“Was it for nothing? I don’t want to have gone through this and nothing good to have come from it. I want to be the one where people go, ‘Oh God I don’t want that to happen to me,’” she said.
Sox said she is still feeling the lingering effects of the virus months after her last diagnosis and is in the process of meeting with other medical specialists to see if what she is feeling is going to be a long-term problem for her health.
“Not only do I not have energy, I just feel like I have something weighing me down, keeping me down. I have shortness of breath, which keeps me down almost daily…or just doing simple things around the house where I feel like I’ve just run or gone up a couple of flights of stairs,” she explained.
Sox said some people in her life still don’t believe the virus is deadly for them or don’t believe they will get it. She said often people say staying healthy comes down to faith. But she believes faith without action is far from a cure to this disease.
“My faith is incredibly important to me, it is the biggest part of who I am, I trust God to protect me, but I wear a mask. I trust God to protect me, but I turn my headlights on at night while I am driving because I realize there are natural consequences that come when I don’t,” she said.
