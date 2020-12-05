Man accused of hitting officer with car during chase in N.C., gets $25,000 bond

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested and is accused of hitting a police officer with a car during a chase in Kings Mountain Friday morning. He is jailed under a $25,000 bond.
Around 11 a.m., police responded to Bridges Hardware. A suspect description was given out and a Kings Mountain Police officer found and approached the suspect.
During this incident, police say the suspect ran from the officer and jumped into a parked car, locking the doors.
The officer reportedly got to the car and tried to arrest the suspect, but police say the suspect drove off, hitting the officer with the car.
The officer was taken to the hospital where he was treated and later released.
Police say the suspect continued to lead other officers on a chase after hitting the officer. The chase reportedly ended up in Gaston County in a field near Gibbs Road where the suspect jumped and ran.
Officers set up a perimeter and police say a K9 was able to track the suspect to a home on Gibbs Road in Bessemer City.
The suspect, identified as Brandon Dwaine-King, was arrested and taken back to Kings Mountain Police Department where he was processed and then taken to the Cleveland County Magistrate.
He was placed under a secured bond of $25,000.
Dwaine-King was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a governmental official, felony to flee/elude arrest, fail to heed light or siren, failure to display vehicle registration, misdemeanor larceny, reckless driving to endanger, resisting public officer and speeding.
Police say no additional injuries happened during the incident.
