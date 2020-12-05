Gamecocks look to end season strong vs. Kentucky

“Coach [Mark] Stoops has done a great job,” said Gamecocks interim head coach Mike Bobo. “I remember when he came into the league. I was still at the University of Georgia and he’s built that program and he’s built it around toughness. I know they’ve had some COVID issues and they had an opt-out [Monday], but I think we’re all dealing with issues right now at every team, but we’ve got an opportunity to play and we’re going to have to be ready because this is a physical football team.”