GAMECOCK GAMEDAY UPDATE: South Carolina loses to Kentucky 41-18

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina will play its season finale in Lexington against Kentucky.
The Gamecocks are seeking its third win while the Wildcats are hoping to move to 4-6 on the season.
We’ll have game notes and the game’s scoring summary here.
FIRST QUARTER
Kevin Harris got going early putting up over 40 yards in the first drive. However, the drive didn’t produce points after a holding penalty on what would have been a Shi Smith touchdown. To add insult to injury, Parker White wasn’t able to make a 38-yard field goal.
Meanwhile, Kentucky’s run game helped open things up in their first drive, but the Wildcats were held to three points.
However, things didn’t get better after a ZaQuandre White fumble. Kentucky added their first touchdown of the night following the takeaway.
Kentucky outgained Carolina 129-84 in the opening quarter.
SECOND QUARTER
Kevin Harris reached the 1,000-yard mark in the quarter with a tough 10-yard carry that moved a pile of players. It was a significant moment for the Gamecocks, but the feel-good moment was short-lived as Luke Doty was intercepted by Yusuf Corker.
The quarter continued to be a nightmare for the Gamecocks. Carolina had two turnovers in the quarter as the Wildcats took a 27-3 lead into halftime.
THIRD QUARTER
After getting the ball back to open the second half, Kentucky took seven minutes off the clock to add more points to their total. Terry Wilson added to the Wildcats’ total with his first rushing touchdown.
Despite an ugly night for the Gamecocks, Harris continues to be a bright spot for Carolina as he picked up his first rushing touchdown in the quarter.
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
UK: 22-yard field goal by Mark Ruffolo, 3-0 Wildcats, 5:41
UK: 1-yard run by Chris Rodriguez (Ruffolo kick good), 10-0 Wildcats, 4:19
SC: 47-yard field goal by Parker White, 10-3 Wildcats, 1:45
SECOND QUARTER
UK: 8-yard run by Asim Rose (Ruffolo kick good), 17-3 Wildcats, 10:30
UK: 2-yard run by Chris Rodriguez (Ruffolo kick good), 24-3 Wildcats, 1:14
UK: 41-yard field goal by Mark Ruffolo, 27-3 Wildcats, :00
THIRD QUARTER
UK: 1-yard run by Terry Wilson (Ruffolo kick good), 34-3 Wildcats, 7:28
SC: 15-yard run by Kevin Harris (White kick good), 34-10 Wildcats, 5:21
FOURTH QUARTER
SC: 30-yard pass from Luke Doty to Dakereon Joyner (2-point conversion pass from Luke Doty to Nick Muse), 34-18 Wildcats, 5:12
UK: 79-yard run by Chris Rodriguez (Ruffolo kick good), 41-18 Wildcats, 4:56
