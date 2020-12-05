Chester Co. teen shot in the face

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old has been hospitalized after being shot in the face this morning in Chester County, S.C.
Police responded to a house off Pinckney Street at 5:30 a.m. where officers found the injured teen suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to CMC Atrium Health in Charlotte.
Officers have found multiple shots were fired at the house from the outside.
The investigation is still underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 803-385-5433.
