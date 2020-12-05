Camden falls short of Class AAA state title with loss to Daniel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Despite a third-quarter surge by Camden, the Bulldogs weren’t able to hold off Daniel in the Class AAA state title game as the Lions defeated the Lower State champions 52-31.
Daniel took a 27-14 lead at halftime, but the Bulldogs battled back. A pair of third-quarter touchdowns by Leroy Bracey Jr. helped Camden take a 28-27 lead with 7:09 left in the period.
Bracey finished the day with 12 carries for 126 yards and two scores. He also had three catches for 31 yards.
However, Daniel responded with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Trent Pearman to Josiah Benson to take a 34-28 lead with 2:39 left in the quarter. The Lions would add to that lead after recovering a Camden fumble on the ensuing kickoff and adding a 22-yard field goal by Shane Forrester.
Daniel tacked on 15 more points in the fourth quarter while holding Camden to a field goal to capture the championship.
Pearman was 29-of-33 passing for 472 yards and six touchdowns.
This is Daniel’s fifth championship in program history. Their last title came in 1998.
