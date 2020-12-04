Former Sumter officer charged with giving alcohol to minors

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A former Sumter police officer has been arrested after an investigation into a party he hosted in May.
Joshua Christmas, 23, who worked for the Sumter Police Department at the time of the party, was arrested Tuesday by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
Investigators said Christmas threw a party while he was off-duty where he gave alcohol to minors.
He was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and booked into the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.
SLED said the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office requested the investigation that led to Christmas’ arrest.
EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this article stated Christmas was fired from the department. His mother says he was not fired, but rather resigned about a month before his arrest.
