Sumter Co. man charged with criminal sexual conduct with 14-year-old girl

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 19-year-old Sumter County man was arrested by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on November 30 and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Officials said Tylik Anderson encouraged a 14-year-old girl to leave home without her parent’s permission and committed sexual battery with her at a location in Sumter County.
Anderson, who has also been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, was taken to the Sumter County Detention Center and released on November 30.
His bond was set at $5,000 for the criminal sexual conduct charge and $2,500 for the delinquency charge.
