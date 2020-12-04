Police guide that calls BLM a terrorist group draws outrage

FILE - In this June 2, 2020 file photo, a protester and a police officer shake hands in the middle of a standoff at a rally in New York, calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died under the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25. The International Law Enforcement Educators and Trainers Association, a prominent law enforcement training group, is promoting a lengthy research document riddled with falsehoods and conspiracies that urges local police to treat Black Lives Matter activists as terrorists plotting a violent revolution. The document contains misinformation and inflammatory rhetoric that could incite officers against protesters and people of color, critics said. (Source: AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)