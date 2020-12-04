US hiring slows sharply to 245,000 jobs as virus intensifies

Friday’s report of another hiring slowdown provided the latest evidence that the job market and the economy are faltering in the face of a virus that has been shattering daily records for confirmed infections. Economic activity is likely to slow further with health officials warning against all but essential travel and states and cities limiting gatherings, restricting restaurant dining and reducing the hours and capacity of bars, stores and other businesses. Most experts say the economy and job market won’t be able to fully recover until the virus is controlled with an effective and widely used vaccine.