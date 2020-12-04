Furry Friends Fridays: Meet Jessie and James

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Jessie and James! They are two lovable, dark orange feline brothers in search of a home. They are very active and playful.
They came to Pawmetto Lifeline when they were about four weeks old and were born without eyelids.
They have had surgery to help with their condition. Every once in a while they will need lubricating eye drops due to their eyes not functioning normally but other than that they are completely normal.
They both work well with other pets in the home and function well apart from one another.
For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
Be sure to tune in every Friday morning on WIS News 10 Sunrise for “Furry Friends Fridays!”
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.