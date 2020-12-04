FIRST ALERT: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds tonight, then cooler weather for your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Rain and wind will give way to sunshine and cooler weather for your weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert. A cold front will push heavy rain and gusty winds through the Midlands. Winds could gust to 30-35 mph.
· A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for the Midlands tonight through 7 a.m. Saturday.
· Saturday will be sunny and breezy. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60.
· Cooler weather is expected Sunday through the middle of next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.
· A few showers could develop Monday. Right now, rain chances are around 30-40%. We’ll watch it closely.
First Alert Weather Story:
Tonight is a First Alert. As we move through your Friday night, be weather aware. A cold front will push periods of heavy rain and gusty winds through the Midlands from west to east.
A couple of thunderstorms could develop. Some localized flooding is also possible. Turn around, don’t drown. We could see about a quarter to a half inch of rain in the Midlands tonight.
A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect tonight through 7 a.m. Saturday. We’re expecting wind gusts around 30-35 mph. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. In fact, our skies will gradually clear from west to east late tonight into Saturday morning.
On Saturday, expect sunny, breezy conditions. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60.
Sunday will be sunny with a few clouds from time to time later in the day. Highs in the 50s.
Now, some showers are possible late Sunday into Monday as a weak weather system pushes toward the Palmetto State. Rain chances are around 30-40% Monday, at least for right now, but we’ll watch it closely for you. Highs will be in the mid 50s Monday. More 50s are in your forecast Tuesday and Wednesday.
First Alert Tonight: Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Then gradual clearing. Cold and Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Cool & Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Sunday: Sun & Clouds. A Little Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30-40%). Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the low 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the upper 50s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. A Bit Warmer. Highs in the low 60s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.