Bicyclist dies in Sumter Co. after being hit by vehicle

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A collision in Sumter County has killed a person on Friday night.
The crash happened on U.S. Highway 378 near an auto dealership around 6:30 p.m., according to the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.
A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.
The identity of the victim has not been released at this time, but officials said the victim was 74 years old.
An autopsy will be performed on Sunday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston to determine the cause of death.
The collision remains under investigation by the Sumter Police Department and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.