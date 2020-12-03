72-year-old woman dies after shooting in Lexington

By WIS News 10 Staff | December 3, 2020 at 8:11 PM EST - Updated December 4 at 5:10 AM

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Lexington are now investigating a deadly shooting that killed one person on Thursday.

Officials said the shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. behind businesses at the Town Square Shopping Center near the closed Kmart on West Main Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 72-year-old woman from Gilbert who suffered a gunshot wound to the face. Officers provided aid to the woman until Lexington County EMS arrived.

The woman later died while being taken to a local hospital. The identity of the woman has not been released at this time.

No other injuries were reported.

Police also found a 49-year-old man from Lexington at the scene with a handgun. The man was detained by police and is being interviewed about the incident.

A witness told police the shooting took place during an argument.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are also investigating the shooting.

