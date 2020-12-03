Woman killed in crash in rural Newberry Co. identified

POMARIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have identified a woman who was killed in a crash in Newberry County on Tuesday night.
It happened around 8:45 p.m. on Graham Road at the intersection of SC Highway 34, Highway Patrol said. Graham Road dead ends into the highway at that intersection.
The driver of a 2000 Infinity sedan was going north on Graham Road when the driver ignored the stop sign before turning onto SC 34, officials said. The driver then ran off the road, hit a ditch and then a highway sign.
The driver died at the scene from her injuries.
She’s been identified as Virginia Hollingsworth, 37, of Winnsboro, the coroner confirmed. An autopsy for her is scheduled.
The coroner also said there was no evidence that Hollingsworth was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
A passenger in the car was rushed to the hospital but has since been treated and released, officials said.
Highway Patrol and the Coroner’s Office continue to investigate.
