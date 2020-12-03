Top-ranked Gamecocks upset at home by No. 8 NC State

“I think people are taking their space away and crowding their space,” Staley noted. “Either we have to shoot it quicker but on balance or we have to kick it out if we’re comfortable shooting in that space or we have to create some space. As a coach, we can tell them how to score it or what to do, but when you’re put in that situation time and time again, you go to your habits, and Aliyah’s habit is to fade away or to rush. Those are her habits are kicking in and, sooner or later, I think she’s going to continue to watch it and find some comfort in being in that space. I don’t think she’s comfortable yet being in that space. L.A. [Amihere}, she gets there. We’ve just got to focus and finish.”