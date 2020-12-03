Sumter ‘trap house’ bust nets $40K worth of drugs, deputies say

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A months-long investigation culminated in a drug bust at a Sumter “trap house” that netted 400 grams of various drugs, deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.
The “trap house,” which is slang for a house where dealers keep and sell drugs, was on Wright Street in Sumter.
Narcotics investigators said they seized 236.6 grams of cocaine, 34 grams of heroin, 43.2 grams of crack cocaine and 164.9 grams of marijuana while executing a search warrant at the house on Dec. 1.
Deputies say those drugs are worth about $40,000 on the streets.
“The dismantling of one of these trap houses is important in the fight to get drugs off the streets of Sumter County because these locations essentially serve as marketplaces for narcotics,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “These locations are also dangerous for the innocent people who live in the area because of the violent crimes that are usually associated with drug activity.”
Adrian Burgess, 30, who lives in another part of Sumter, was arrested the same day as the search warrant.
He faces numerous charges including trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin, trafficking meth, trafficking crack cocaine, manufacturing crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a stolen firearm.
Burgess is being held in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on a $142,500 bond, deputies said.
