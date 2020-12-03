SCHSL Class AA high school state title game postponed due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina High School League Class AA state championship football game has been postponed.
The contest between Abbeville and Marion was set to take place at 5 p.m. on Friday at Spring Valley High School. However, the game will be rescheduled due to team quarantine, according to SCHSL officials.
“While this is a very unfortunate turn of events, we appreciate the school’s decision to practice the safety measures recommended by the Department of Health and Environmental Control,” said SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton in a statement released Thursday.
This season, teams in the playoffs who were required to quarantine for an extended period of time due to COVID-19 had to forfeit their opportunity to play. However, Singleton said that would not be the case with the championship game.
“A state championship game is one that forfeiture should be avoided if possible,” he said. “This scenario affords us the opportunity to adjust our schedule to accommodate the competing schools.”
A new date and venue for the title game will be announced later by SCHSL. Fans who bought tickets for the game will be allowed to use those tickets at the new venue on the new date.
