Police: Man sexually assaulted woman after they met on dating app

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Wilmington man is behind bars after a woman says he sexually assaulted her in the Grand Strand.
According to the Horry County Police Department, the woman says she met 36-year old Sean Joseph Deegan on a dating app and invited him over to an address in the Surfside Beach area on Oct. 24.
The woman claims Deegan sexually assaulted her during that encounter, according to a police report.
Deegan was taken into custody on Dec. 2 and is charged with criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.
Online records show he’s being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
