My Take: Giving during the pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The pandemic may have changed how we celebrate the holidays, but it should not dampen our giving spirit.
The needs for some of our local nonprofits, like Harvest Hope Food Bank and Oliver Gospel Mission, continue to increase while the number of donations decreases.
The homeless population is our most vulnerable community. As winter approaches both shelter and protection become a big concern.
Institutions such as Oliver Gospel Mission focuses on homeless citizens. They have operated in Columbia for 132 years.
Right now, their biggest need is financial support, which allows them to offer the very best programs, food, shelter, and Christian-centered support. Unfortunately, many families face food insecurity during the holidays.
You can give to South Carolina’s largest food bank, Harvest Hope. Between 2018 and 2019, they served over 686,000 families. Harvest Hope is accepting nonperishable food donations and monetary support.
For hundreds of small business owners, the pandemic is responsible for closing their doors. Remember to support local businesses who depend on holiday sales to stay afloat.
“The holiday season is always the best time of years as far as with sales, just sales in one month is double or triple what you can in another month.”
And the Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign is also helping people crippled by the pandemic. You can donate at one of 60 kettle locations in the Midlands.
This year, the organization aims to assist over 2,600 children celebrate Christmas with presents.
This season is a time for us to reflect, practice gratitude, and find opportunities to be generous.
That’s my take, what’s yours?
