29 indicted in prison riot that killed 7 inmates at Lee Correctional in 2018

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Inmates involved in a deadly prison riot in South Carolina now face additional charges after being indicted by a state grand jury.
The riot happened in April 2018 at Lee Correctional and left seven inmates dead. Those men were: Eddie Casey Gaskins, Joshua Jenkins, Cornelius McClary, Michael Milledge, Damonte Rivera, Corey Scott, and Raymond Angelo Scott.
At a news conference Thursday, Attorney General Alan Wilson said the riot involved members of three feuding gangs.
The following inmates have been indicted on the following charges:
- (1) Stephen J. Green, (a/k/a “Tank”)
- Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000
- Murder: 30 Years to Life
- Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years
- Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- (2) Michael Juan Smith, (a/k/a “Flame”)
- Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000
- Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years
- Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- (3) Andre T. Boone (a/k/a “Fang”)
- Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000
- Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years
- (4) Michael Antonio Williams, (a/k/a “Mikey”)
- Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000
- Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years
- (5) Jerell Rashaun Jackson
- Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000
- Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years
- Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- (6) Keon Daunte Moore
- Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000
- Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years
- Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- (7) Rico Hickman
- Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000
- Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years
- (8) Mike Smalls
- Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000
- Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years
- Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- (9) Tyrone Lewis
- Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- (10) Teron Hikeen Jackson (a/k/a Teron Hakeen Jackson, “2-5”)
- Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000
- Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years
- (11) Jacoby Jamar Gregory:
- Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- (12) Shawn Roseberry Bisnauth:
- Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000
- Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years
- Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- (13) Arsenio Donta Charle Colclough:
- Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000
- Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- (14) Torey Robert Blackwell (a/k/a “Zay”):
- Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000
- Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years
- (15) Rahim F. Carter (a/k/a “Zilla”):
- Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- (16) Montez Lavarrey Rutledge (a/k/a “Booger Rat”):
- Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- (17) Ricardo Labruce Joseph (a/k/a “Townhead”):
- Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000
- Murder: 30 Years to Life
- Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years
- Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- (18) Danielle Lamar Peay (a/k/a “P”):
- Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000
- Murder: 30 Years to Life
- Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years
- Assault and Battery by Mob 2nd Degree (Serious Bodily Injury Results): 3-25y
- Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- (19) Harold Leon Junes III, (a/k/a “Red”)
- Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000
- Assault and Battery by Mob 2nd Degree (Serious Bodily Injury Results): 3-25y
- Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- (20) Jeffrey Samuels
- Assault and Battery by Mob 2nd Degree (Serious Bodily Injury Results): 3-25y
- Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- (21) Kevin Tyrone Bryant, (a/k/a “KB”)
- Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000
- Assault and Battery by Mob 2nd Degree (Serious Bodily Injury Results): 3-25y
- Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- (22) Jody Lovonte Gary, (a/k/a “Deek”, “Dirt”)
- Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- (23) Jordan Russell Wall, (a/k/a “Chucky”)
- Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000
- Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years
- Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years
- Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years
- Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- (24) Chan Soheap Bun, (a/k/a “Bun C”)
- Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000
- Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- (25) Richard Dewayne Lyles, (a/k/a “White Boy Lyles”)
- Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000
- Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years
- Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years
- Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years
- Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- (26) Joshua Phillips
- Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000
- Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years
- Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years
- Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years
- Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- (27) Christopher Devaul Lovely (a/k/a “P-90”)
- Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years
- Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years
- Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years
- Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- (28) Derrick Jerrod Rice, (a/k/a “9-0”)
- Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000
- Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years
- Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years
- Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years
- Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- (29) Antwan Dominique Grayson
- Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
Four of the men named above are no longer in jail. Those four had bond hearings on Dec. 2.
Michael Juan Smith and Derrick Jerrod Rice had their bond denied. Ricardo Labruce Joseph received a $125,000 surety bond and Jidy Lavonte Gary received a $75,000 surety bond.
Bond hearings for the remaining defendants, who are currently incarcerated in SCDC, are being scheduled.
During Thursday’s announcement, Wilson also said the violence was coordinated using contraband cell phones inside the prison and he again called for signal jamming to help prevent such actions.
He wants the federal government to take action allowing signal jamming.
“Illegal cell phones in our prisons continue to drive and facilitate the contraband trade within the walls, and that contraband trade drives much of the violence within the institutions,” Wilson said. “Violence also spreads within the institutions because of contraband cell phones.”
The case was investigated by the South Carolina State Grand Jury, which was assisted in this case by a partnership of the Attorney General’s State Grand Jury Division, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina Department of Corrections’ Division of Police Services, the Third Circuit Solicitor’s Office, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
