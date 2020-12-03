FIRST ALERT: Alert Day Friday for gusty winds & periods of heavy rain, then cooler weather moves in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brace yourself for heavy rain and gusty winds Friday. Then, we’ll see cooler weather moving in.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands. It will be cold. Low temperatures will be in the lower 40s.
· Friday is an Alert Day. A cold front will bring periods of heavy rain and gusty winds to the Midlands, especially Friday afternoon and evening. (80% chance)
· An early Saturday morning shower is possible (20%). Most of the day will be dry. Highs will be around 60. It will be breezy.
· Cooler weather is expected Sunday through the middle of next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.
· Isolated showers could develop Monday. Right now, rain chances are around 20%.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect a few clouds in the Midlands. It will be dry and cold with low temperatures in the low 40s.
Heads up! Friday is an Alert Day!
A cold front will bring us a round of rain to the Midlands. Some of the rain could be heavy at times by Friday evening and night. Winds will be gusty, too, to around 30-35 mph.
Right now, rain chances are around 80% Friday. A couple of thunderstorms could develop. Some localized flooding is also possible. Turn around, don’t drown. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
We could see about a quarter to a half inch of rain in the Midlands Friday.
While a few showers are possible early, early Saturday morning (20%), most of the day will be dry under partly cloudy skies. It will be breezy. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60.
Sunday will be sunny with highs in the 50s. A quick shower or two could develop Monday. Highs will be in the mid 50s. More 50s are in your forecast Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Another Cold Night. Lows in the lower 40s.
Alert Day Friday: Mostly Cloudy. PM Heavy Rain (80%). Gusty Winds. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind gusts to 30-35 mph.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Early AM Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the upper 50s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. A Bit Warmer. Highs in the low 60s.
