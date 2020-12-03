CCU, Liberty matchup canceled over COVID-19 concerns; Chants to take on BYU

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina’s matchup against No. 25 Liberty on Saturday has been scrubbed.
According to officials, COVID-19 concerns in the Liberty program forced the cancellation.
The highly anticipated matchup brought ESPN’s College GameDay to the CCU campus for the first time.
Officials confirmed No. 8 BYU will take on CCU Saturday at Brooks Stadium in place of Liberty. The game will kickoff at 5:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPNU.
“We’re grateful that this game between our two teams could be put together in such a timely fashion,” said BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe. “It’s good to have a partner like ESPN that can help put together such a meaningful game at this point of the season.”
The Chants, who are the midst of their best season in school history, checked in at number No. 14 in the latest AP poll.
“As a result of following COVID-19 protocols and precautions within the Liberty program, our game with the Flames has been canceled. However, in this fluid environment, it’s crucial to explore contingencies and this opportunity was presented,” according to a statement from CCU. “In conjunction with the Sun Belt Conference and ESPN, we have been able to schedule another top 25 matchup this week with BYU coming to Conway and Brooks Stadium for a game this Saturday following ESPN College GameDay which will be live from Brooks Stadium from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET on ESPN.”
