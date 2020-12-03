CCU, Liberty matchup canceled over COVID-19 concerns; Chants to take on BYU

“As a result of following COVID-19 protocols and precautions within the Liberty program, our game with the Flames has been canceled. However, in this fluid environment, it’s crucial to explore contingencies and this opportunity was presented,” according to a statement from CCU. “In conjunction with the Sun Belt Conference and ESPN, we have been able to schedule another top 25 matchup this week with BYU coming to Conway and Brooks Stadium for a game this Saturday following ESPN College GameDay which will be live from Brooks Stadium from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET on ESPN.”