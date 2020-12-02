Settlement reached in lawsuit alleging sexual abuse by ex-RCSD deputy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A lawsuit filed on behalf of a former Richland Two student against the district and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department claiming gross negligence has now been settled.
The lawsuit, which was filed in 2018, alleged that former Richland County deputy Jamel Bradley made inappropriate advances toward a Spring Valley High student.
Bradley, a former South Carolina basketball star, was working at the school as the school resource officer. The lawsuit also alleged that the student “experienced an exacerbation of her preexisting depressive disorder necessitating mental health treatment and counseling” due to Bradley’s actions and the failure of Richland Two to reassign Bradley to a different school. The lawsuit also claims these actions negatively impacted the victim’s academic performance.
In all, RCSD confirmed five internal investigations involving Bradley dating back to 2011.
According to the victim’s attorney, a settlement for $300,000 was reached with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. A settlement for $600,000 was reached with Richland Two.
RCSD was also ordered to pay $10,500 in attorneys fees for failing to comply with the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act.
