Riverbanks Zoo and Garden presents ‘Lights Before Christmas’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden will be hosting its annual holiday lights spectacular.
“Lights Before Christmas” will be available to the public until December 30 from 5 p.m. through 9 p.m.
More than one-million twinkling lights and a variety of ornate images will be on display. As well as, a 30-foot animated story tree sponsored by Dominion Energy echoing popular Christmas tunes.
To ensure safety, there will be additional spacing measures in Santa’s Village to allow for proper social distancing.
The Jingle Bell Bonfire also has been modified to enable guests to maintain a 6-foot distance and additional locations for toasting s’mores have been added throughout the Zoo.
Visit with Santa will start at 6:00 p.m. each evening until December 23.
Riverbanks members will receive at least one free visit to Lights Before Christmas with a valid membership card and photo ID (guest passes will not be accepted).
General admission is $12 for adults and $10 for children ages 2 through 12. Children under 2 are admitted free. For more ticket information click here.
Lights Before Christmas also has been nominated for Best Zoo Lights in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice contest. To cast your vote click here.
