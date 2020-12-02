Richland Co. EMS hosting ‘Stuff the Ambulance’ toy drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Emergency Medical Services will be hosting a “Stuff an Ambulance” toy drive for disadvantaged children.
“Although Richland County EMS is on the front lines making sacrifices daily for our community, they decided to help one of our nation’s most vulnerable populations: abused and neglected children. That’s my definition of a superhero,” Executive Director for Richland County Court Appointed Special Advocates Dante Roberts said.
EMS will accept donations of many children’s items, including:
- Toys
- Books
- Blankets
- Socks and other clothing
- Bookbags
- Hair products
- Children’s eating utensils
- Gift cards
Residents can drop off new and unwrapped donations at Richland County EMS headquarters Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The headquarters is adjacent to the surface parking lot behind the main County Administration Building.
Those who cannot drop off donations should arrange a pickup by contacting EMS Capt. Winta Adams by phone at 803-576-3409 or by email at adams.winta@richlandcountysc.gov. Items can be dropped off or picked up through Dec. 3.
The 2019 toy drive collected enough items to fill the County’s EMS bus and two ambulances, benefitting more than 1,800 children. This year, EMS hopes to reach more than 1,700 kids.
“We understand that COVID-19 has altered many people’s lives this year,” Adams said. “We are grateful for the donations that employees and the community are able to make and view it as a blessing to have the participation again this year.”
For more information about Stuff an Ambulance, call 803-576-3409.
