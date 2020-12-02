Public input needed to Reimagine the COMET, could be first changes to transit in nearly 130 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The COMET is seeking input from community members to help design the future of transportation. Reimagine the COMET is a two-year planning study to analyze the current COMET system and recommend changes.
There are two upcoming public hearings where members of the public are welcome to help with these efforts.
There are two concepts being considered. With the first, the COMET would offer more frequent service in hopes of serving as many riders as possible.
Alternatively, with the second option, the COMET would spread out its service to reach more riders who may not have had access before.
The COMET planning & development specialist, Natavis Eric Harris, says it’s important to know which option is considered more of a priority to the public.
Harris tells WIS-TV, “If we are prioritizing a coverage option, that definitely compromises somewhat the ridership, which means that you’re compromising frequency the further we have service out. When you’re prioritizing ridership, you’re looking at a scenario that will see more high frequency but does the transit service go to all the places that you would like it to go to?”
The first public meeting is, Wednesday, December 2 at noon. The second is Wednesday, December 9 at 6 p.m. You can also provide input online or register for the public hearings by visiting: reimaginethecomet.org.
Officials with the COMET say this could be the first change in transit in nearly 130 years. Riders could see changes as soon as the fall of 2021.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.