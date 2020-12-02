Man dies following shooting in Hopkins

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County deputies are now investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Tuesday.
Officials said the incident happened just before 7 p.m. on the 100 block of Thrush Street.
When deputies arrived, EMS was providing aid to a man in a vehicle who suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body.
The man was taken to a local hospital for further treatment, but he died at the hospital from his injuries.
At this point, a description of a suspect and additional details about what led to the shooting have not been released.
If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
