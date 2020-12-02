LR5 school board decides to revert to hybrid schedule for middle, high schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After two highly contentious meetings, the school board for Lexington Richland School District Five has decided to revert some schools to a hybrid learning model, taking more students out of the classroom.
The board made the decision due to staffing concerns and the spread of COVID-19, passing the motion with a vote of 6 to 1.
The motion will only affect students in grades 7 through 12. They will return to a hybrid schedule under which they have more virtual learning days and less time in the classroom.
This will go into effect Monday, Dec. 7 “or whenever feasible.” It will last through the holiday break.
The motion will not affect elementary school schedules.
Before and during the meeting, students who support more virtual learning days gathered to protest outside, holding signs at the windows for board members to see.
This all comes as COVID-19 cases among students and staff at schools across the state, and in LR5, have sharply increased.
District officials said from Nov. 19 to 24, the number of high school students in quarantine went from 200 to more than 330.
Superintendent Dr. Christina Melton said in addition to the rise in COVID-19 cases among students, staffing is the biggest problem.
District officials said the number of faculty and teacher absences is exceeding the number of replacements available.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.