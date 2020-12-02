FIRST ALERT: Cold start to Thursday, then an Alert Day this Friday for gusty winds, periods of heavy rain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more cold weather and a return to the rain! In fact, some of the rain could be heavy.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies. It will be cold. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s.
· Thursday brings a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be cool, only reaching the upper 50s to near 60.
· Friday is an Alert Day. A cold front will bring periods of heavy rain and gusty winds to the Midlands, especially Friday afternoon and evening. (60% chance)
· Some showers could linger into early Saturday morning (20-30%). Most of the day will be dry. Highs will be around 60.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect mostly clear skies. It will be cold in the Midlands. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Some patchy frost is possible.
We’ll start Thursday with temperatures in the upper 20s. Watch out for some frost. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 under a mix of sun and clouds.
Heads up! Friday is now an Alert Day!
A cold front will bring us another round of rain to the Midlands. Some of the rain could be heavy at times by afternoon and evening. Winds will be gusty, too!
Right now, rain chances are around 60% Friday. Some localized flooding is possible. Turn around, don’t drown. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
While a few showers are possible early Saturday morning (30%), most of the day will be dry under partly cloudy skies. Highs will be near 60.
Sunday will be sunny with highs in the 50s. A quick shower or two could develop Monday. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cold. Lows in the upper 20s.
Thursday: Sun & Clouds. Still Cool. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Alert Day Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Periods of Heavy Rain (60%). Gusty Winds. Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Early Showers Possible (20-30%). Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
