City of Sumter presents ‘Fantasy of Lights’ Christmas display

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Sumter’s Swan Lake Iris Gardens is hosting it’s annual “Fantasy of Lights” event to celebrate the holiday season.
The display will be available to the public until December 31. It will be open Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
The event is free to the public.
“Fantasy of Lights” has been designed to be a drive-through event this year, but visitors can park to take pictures with the lights. Visitors are asked to remain physically distant and wear a facial covering when exiting vehicles to take pictures.
“The annual Fantasy of Lights event is unique to the Sumter community and we invite visitors from surrounding communities to join us as we partake in this holiday tradition,” Sumter Mayor David Merchant said. “This is an event that can be enjoyed from the safety of your family vehicle as we must be mindful of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Santa’s Village on Friday and Saturday nights at the Heath Pavilion will not take place this year.
