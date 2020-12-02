Body of fallen Nash County deputy escorted from Greenville

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WBTV) - The body of a fallen Nash County deputy was escorted home Wednesday morning.
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office, state troopers, and other local law enforcement escorted the body of Deputy Jared Allison to Wheeler-Woodlief Funeral Home in Rocky Mount.
The procession started at Vidant Medical Center and went up Highway 11 to U.S. 64. An estimated 100 emergency vehicles took part in the procession, some as far away as the Raleigh-Durham area.
At the funeral home, fire department ladder trucks from Nashville and Rocky Mount suspended a large American flag over the highway.
Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Thursday.
The 26-year-old had been hospitalized at Vidant Medical Center since Thanksgiving. He was hit while on the job on Highway 301. Deputies say he was trying to stop a motorcycle when he went through an intersection with his sirens and lights on. A car coming through the intersection hit Allison, sending his SUV into the median. His car flipped over, and he was thrown out.
Allison served with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office for 2.5 years and was an Army veteran.
Sheriff Keith Stone is asking for prayers for the family as they grieve the loss of a hero. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
