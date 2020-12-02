3 arrested, charged in Sumter County shooting

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting incident in Sumter County.
Christopher England, 25, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Amari Nicole Hall, 22, has been charged with obstructing justice and possession of a controlled substance.
Branden Michael Kennon, 41, has been charged with obstructing justice.
Officials say England shot a man on the 1600 block of Peach Orchard Road on November 24. The victim was transported to a Richland County hospital for treatment.
According to arrest warrants, Kennon withheld information from law enforcement regarding a shooting.
Arrest warrants also say Hall withheld information from law enforcement regarding the shooting. She was later found to have hidden multiple unprescribed pills inside her body while at Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
All three suspects were taken into custody on November 25.
