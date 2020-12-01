Tigers remain at No. 3 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - This week, Clemson stays in the top four of the College Football Playoff.
The Tigers remain at No. 3 in the CFP rankings this week. Clemson is coming off a 52-17 win over Pitt to move to 8-1 on the year.
Clemson (8-1) will travel to Virginia Tech to play their season finale. If the Tigers win, they’ll clinch a spot in the ACC championship game.
Alabama (8-0) stays atop the CFP rankings after a 42-13 win over Auburn. They’ll face LSU on Saturday.
Notre Dame (9-0) defeated North Carolina 31-17 last weekend. The No. 2 Irish have already secured a spot in the ACC title game following schedule changes made by the ACC on Tuesday.
Ohio State (4-0) also remains in the top four. However, the No. 4 Buckeyes did not play Illinois last weekend due to COVID-19. Ohio State is set to play Michigan State on Saturday.
Texas A&M was listed fifth while Florida remained sixth in the rankings.
