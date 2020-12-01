Shane Beamer believed to be ‘leader’ for South Carolina job

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur.com) - South Carolina’s coaching search continues, but there appears to be a name gaining steam for the Gamecocks. Tuesday on SiriusXM Radio’s SEC This Morning with Peter Burns, ESPN senior writer Chris Low said Oklahoma assistant head coach Shane Beamer is believed to be the “leader” in a process that started Nov. 15 when South Carolina fired fifth-year head coach Will Muschamp and named offensive coordinator Mike Bobo interim head coach.
“I think Shane Beamer is the leader in the clubhouse for South Carolina ... and he should be,” Low said, according to a tweet from Burns after the show.
USA TODAY Sports national columnist Dan Wolken confirmed that Beamer leading at South Carolina was “definitely” the coaching industry’s “current thinking.” Since South Carolina parted ways with Muschamp, 247Sports affiliate The Big Spur has consistently reported on Beamer’s candidacy.
Beamer, 43, is a third-year assistant at Oklahoma coaching the tight ends and H-backs. Prior to his stints as Georgia’s tight ends coach/special teams coordinator (2016-17) and Virginia Tech’s associate head coach/running backs coach (2011-15), he was an assistant at South Carolina from 2007-10.
Beamer broke in with the Gamecocks as a cornerbacks coach from 2007-08. His final two years at South Carolina, he was a linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.
Beamer’s first job as a position coach came at Mississippi State from 2004-06, mentoring the Bulldogs’ cornerbacks. He doubled his time as MSU’s recruiting coordinator.
First jumping the coaching industry as a graduate assistant, Beamer started out with stints at Tennessee (2001-03) and Georgia Tech (2000). He played for his father, legendary former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer (1987-15), as a wide receiver and long snapper for the Hokies from 1995-99.
“I know what they’ve said they’re looking for — (athletic director) Ray Tanner wants an offensive mind coach,” said ESPN college football analyst Matt Stinchcomb. “So, you know, the real thing more than anything else and we’ve seen this other places — when Sam Pittman goes to Arkansas, he wanted that job. He really wanted it. That program is a different program under him. You can tell here, on the heels of the Steve Spurrier era, (this) was never going to be easy.
Get the fastest scores, stats, news, LIVE videos, and more. CLICK HERE to download the CBS Sports Mobile App and get the latest on your team today.
“(The Spurrier years) that’s going to be really tough to replicate. Those are some strong candidates up there. The challenge is different here now. From a facilities standpoint, this program was close to last when it came to bringing in recruits and even functioning as a program (under Spurrier). That’s not the case anymore. They’ve got fantastic facilities here at South Carolina. No head coaching experience for Shane Beamer. You wonder how big of a box is that for Ray Tanner and president (Bob) Caslen here at South Carolina for them to check.”
Copyright 2020 TheBigSpur.com. All rights reserved.