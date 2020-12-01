4 Lexington Co. men charged with sexually exploiting children

By Laurel Mallory | December 1, 2020 at 4:27 PM EST - Updated December 1 at 5:50 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four men who live in Lexington County have been arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Authorities were led to each of the suspects by separate tips that came in to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The following men face charges:

  • Greg Lancelot Jr., 23, of Cayce
  • Patrick Kaminer, 33, of West Columbia
  • William McConnell, 35, of Cayce
  • Marc Romanelli, 50, of Lexington

They were arrested throughout the month of November, all on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree.

Police say the suspects distributed files of child sexual abuse material,* previously known as child pornography.

Lancelot faces two counts, Kaminer faces two counts, McConnell faces five counts and Romanelli faces five counts.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if they men are found guilty.

*NOTE FROM THE ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE: Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. “Pornography” can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.

