4 Lexington Co. men charged with sexually exploiting children

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four men who live in Lexington County have been arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Authorities were led to each of the suspects by separate tips that came in to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The following men face charges:
- Greg Lancelot Jr., 23, of Cayce
- Patrick Kaminer, 33, of West Columbia
- William McConnell, 35, of Cayce
- Marc Romanelli, 50, of Lexington
They were arrested throughout the month of November, all on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree.
Police say the suspects distributed files of child sexual abuse material,* previously known as child pornography.
Lancelot faces two counts, Kaminer faces two counts, McConnell faces five counts and Romanelli faces five counts.
Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if they men are found guilty.
*NOTE FROM THE ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE: Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. “Pornography” can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.
