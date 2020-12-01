Lawrence may be in running for Heisman, but Tigers eye ‘team trophy’

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Personal accolades will never be the focus in Tiger Town.
“This is not a program built on individual things,” said Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney. “We’re built on team. The trophy we want to win is the team trophy.”
Clemson has stacked the trophy case recently with national and conference championship hardware. However, a trophy that eludes them is the Heisman Trophy, which is awarded annually to the nation’s top player.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is undoubtedly in the mix to end the drought.
“If our goal were for him to win the Heisman, he’d be leading the Heisman right now,” added Swinney. “That’s not our goal. Our goal is to win the game.”
Lawrence has helped the Tigers do that in record-setting fashion. He’s tied for most wins by a Clemson starting quarterback with 32. His .970 win career win percentage is the best among FBS quarterbacks with at least 30 starts in Division I history since 1978.
“The best player in the country is Trevor Lawrence,” Swinney emphatically stated. “I don’t care what anybody says. He does not need to win the Heisman for that to be the case. If you really watch him, it’s unbelievable. That’s why he will be the first pick in the draft. It won’t be close.”
Lawrence’s 85 career passing touchdowns are the fourth most in ACC history. And Dabo points out that nearly half of the games he has played, he sat in the fourth quarter.
This season, he’s thrown for nearly 2,300 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for four more in seven games played.
“He’s been a dominant player,” said Swinney. “Trevor’s stats are through the roof. Crazy stats. If that was our number one goal was to win a Heisman, we’d already have one.”
If it happens this season for Clemson, we’ll find out next month when the winner is announced.
The Heisman Trophy will be presented on January 5.
