Inclement Weather Center overcome COVID-19 challenges to provide shelter for the homeless

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With temperatures expected to drop into the twenties on Tuesday night, organizations across the Midlands are making sure every homeless person in Columbia has a place to go to get out of the cold.
The Inclement Weather Center in Columbia, along with the help of the Salvation Army of the Midlands, COMET, and the City of Columbia, are providing safe shelter and services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The center houses 240 beds for those who are homeless and need a warm place to stay on a freezing night like tonight. Around 75 homeless people came to the center on Tuesday night.
“They open it up for the homeless people like myself,” Vernon Brown, a guest, said. “I thank them for that because I’ve seen a lot of things like people freezing to death over the years.”
The center provides shelter whenever the temperature drops below 40 degrees or when there’s severe weather.
“This provides really a stop-gap where people can come and get out of the cold,” President of Transitions Homeless Center Craig Currey said. “The regular shelters are at capacity generally when it’s cold so there’s no more room.”
Currey said keeping the center up and running this year with COVID-19 hasn’t come without challenges.
“It’s just a little bit harder,” Currey said. “We are head to toe in the dorm areas to try to increase the distance that people are sleeping and breathing from each other.”
Currey said they also have procedures in place for social distancing during check-in and during the meal. However, he said they were determined to make sure the center that provides hot dinners and warm beds on cold nights stayed open.
“It feels great because we are warm, we take showers, and they feed us,” Brown said.
“For people to be safe, they really do need to get off the street,” Currey said. “Sleeping on the sidewalk is no good so they need to come here, get in a warm bed, and be safe.”
Currey said November is normally when the weather gets cold enough to open the center, and it’s used almost every night during the months of December and January. It can operate if needed until the end of March.
He said the shelter has existed for over 5 years and is usually used about 70 nights of the year.
Anyone who needs to use the Inclement Weather Center must arrive at Comet Central on Sumter Street between 5:45 p.m. and 7 p.m.
