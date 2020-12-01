Giving Tuesday: Midlands non-profit groups need your help

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Tuesday after Thanksgiving has come to be known as a day for worldwide giving - and this year non-profit organizations in the Midlands need your help more than ever.
According to a recent survey of 566 nonprofit organizations in South Carolina from Together SC and the College of Charleston’s Riley Center for Livable Communities, nearly two-thirds (63%) of nonprofits indicate they can survive for only six months or less without additional funding.
The Central Carolina Community Foundation is kicking off this giving initiative with a virtual series to highlight local nonprofits called 12 Days of Giving. Each day CCCF will go live on Facebook page with different nonprofits in need to discuss their group & encourage the community to give back.
One such group here in South Carolina, the Mental Illness Recovery Center Inc. or MIRCI, said since the pandemic, every program the have, has increased in requests.
“It’s put an extra strain on us,” Merrell Johnson with MIRCI admitted, “but with Giving Tuesday donations, this can have us continue the good work we do.”
For those who want to donate, 100% of all proceeds go directly to the organizations you choose to give to. You can find a list of non-profits and their donation link at www.MidlandsGives.org.
