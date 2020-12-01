First Alert Forecast: Another cold night expected, then a chance of rain Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got sunny skies today and mid 50s, but temps drop again into the 20s tonight.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· After a frosty morning expect temps to reach the mid 50s this afternoon.
· Temps drop tonight, down into the upper 20s, but rebound to the low 60s Thursday afternoon.
· Rain moves in with warmer temps Friday afternoon. Best chance is Friday night into Saturday morning.
· Conditions dry up and cool off Saturday with highs near 60.
First Alert Weather Story:
High pressure will keep our skies clear today. Highs will reach the mid 50s, just a little warmer than yesterday.
The high moves over the Carolinas tonight and will help lower temps into the upper 20s with clear skies and calm winds.
Thursday we have a few more clouds as return flow from the high brings in moisture from the southeast. Expect partly cloudy skies and highs reaching 60.
Friday morning is down into the low 40s and highs reach the mid 60s by the afternoon. Clouds will increase throughout the day making skies overcast by the afternoon. There’s a 50% chance of some showers into the afternoon hours. The chance of rain goes up to 70% overnight as a cold front passes through. Around a quarter inch is possible.
Morning lows are in the low 50s Saturday afternoon. There’s a 30% chance of some early morning showers then we dry up by the afternoon hours with sunny skies. Lows drop to the mid 30s Sunday morning and highs are in the upper 50s.
Today: Sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Thursday: Sunshine and clouds with highs around 60.
Friday: More clouds with a few showers arriving in the afternoon (50%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Early showers (30%) with slow clearing for the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Sunny and cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Monday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
