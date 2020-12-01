Famously Hot New Year goes virtual for its 10th anniversary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - To ring the New Year and to celebrate its 10th anniversary, Famously Hot New Year will host a free virtual celebration this year.
The virtual party will begin at 10:30 p.m. on December 31 and will feature a performance by a national headliner, who will be announced at a later date. Artists who previously performed will also be slated to perform during the celebration. Plus, there will be toasts from celebrities with South Carolina roots.
This year’s celebration will support the Harvest Hope Food Bank. Monetary donations can be made online or sent by texting FHNY to 44321. You may also drop off non-perishable items at the following locations:
- Columbia Museum of Art: 1515 Main St, Columbia, 29201
- EdVenture Children’s Museum: 211 Gervais St, Columbia 29201
- SC State Museum: 301 Gervais St, Columbia 29201
- Craft and Draft: 2706 Devine St, Columbia 29205
- Friarsgate Park: 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo, 29063
- St. Andrews Park: 920 Beatty Road, Columbia, 29210
- Adult Activity Center: 7494 Parklane Road, Columbia, 29223
- Meadowlake Park: 600 Beckman Road, Columbia, 29203
- RCRC Administrative Office: 7473 Parklane Road, Columbia, 29223
- Richland County Tennis: 7500 Parklane Road, Columbia, 29223
- Trenholm Park: 3900 Covenant Road, Columbia, 29204
- Blythewood Park: 126 Boney Road, Blythewood, 29016
- Killian Park: 1424 Marthan Road, Blythewood, 29016
- North Springs Park: 1320 Clemson Road, Columbia, 29229
- Polo Road Park: 800 Polo Road, Columbia, 29223
- Bluff Road Park: 148 Carswell Drive, Columbia, 29209
- Eastover Park: 1031 Main Street, Eastover, 29044
- Garners Ferry Adult Activity Center: 8620 Garners Ferry Road, Hopkins, 29209
For more information, visit this link.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.