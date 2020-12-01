Fairfield Co. Sheriff’s Office warns citizen against scam phone calls

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about scam phone calls that falsely claim to be coming from their agency.
Officials say they have received several complaints.
According to reports, the caller states that they are with the sheriff’s office and they are calling about the person filing a police report. The caller then states that the person’s Amazon account has been breached.
These calls are not from the sheriff’s office. Officials are urging citizens to not give out their personal information.
